To protect public health, the city of Farmington closed buildings in response to the growing, highly contagious COVID-19 (coronavirus) spread in Minnesota, the U.S. and the world.
Americans have been asked by national public health leaders to change their lifestyles to avoid the spread of the virus that has touched nearly every country on the globe. It seems every facet of public life has been touched by this public health crisis that causes mild to severe illnesses. Thousands have tested positive in the U.S. and there are a growing number of infections reported in Minnesota.
The Farmington City Council approved the city’s peace time emergency during the council meeting Monday, March 16. The council met with the city administrator and police and fire chiefs during a work session prior to the brief meeting.
City Administrator David McKnight said: “The closing of the city facilities is effective tomorrow (March 17), and we do this to protect the health of our employees who do have to provide to emergency services, our police officers and firefighters and our staff who have to make sure water and sewer are available and pickup garbage, etc., but that is the main reason for us doing this.”
“We are also adjusting some of the service delivery methods for the departments and for city functions - basically everything for the next month is cancelled and you will see that on our social media sites in the next few days,” McKnight said.
Council Member Katie Bernhjelm reminded city residents: “Please remember to be kind to your neighbors because this is an unprecedented time we are going through right now, and the more we can do to refrain from panicking will help everyone else out and get through this, so be patient. I also appreciate the city administrator’s comments earlier and all the city staff's due diligence in what you are doing to prepare for this, as well and continue that as well.”
The peace time local emergency declaration language was drafted by the Burnsville city attorney.
“The local emergency gives some local authority to city staff to do things that needs to be done without following traditional process that we would typically do,” McKnight said. “We have also started to track all our time just in case there are any reimbursements from the state after this, and when this issue is resolved and we started that process today."
City staff will be working and available to city residents via phone and email even though city buildings will not be open to the public. The buildings closed Tuesday include city hall, the Rambling River senior center, the ice arena, the public works and maintenance facility, along with the city’s two fire stations and police station.
Council Member Terry Donnelly asked since the declaration offered no end date to the city emergency, will there be a need to rescind the city’s state of emergency. City Attorney Joel Jamnik responded by saying the city is following the lead of the state and federal government, along with best practices from other cities.
During the council round table, Mayor Todd Larson Mayor Larson encouraged residents to practice good habits, keep their distance, wash their hands and help neighbors when they need help.
“We will get through it,” Larson said.
“It is fluid situation and it will end so stay strong and use common sense,” Donnelly said.
