The City of Farmington financial staff earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association.
The award, the highest form of recognition in the areas of governmental accounting and financial reporting, represent a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to the GFOA.
The city’s financial practices are judged by an impartial panel that said the financial team demonstrated a constructive spirit of full disclosure that clearly communicates its financial story to motivate potential users and groups to read the report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.