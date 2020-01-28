City of Farmington
The City of Farmington financial staff earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association.

The award, the highest form of recognition in the areas of governmental accounting and financial reporting, represent a significant accomplishment by a government and its management, according to the GFOA.

The city’s financial practices are judged by an impartial panel that said the financial team demonstrated a constructive spirit of full disclosure that clearly communicates its financial story to motivate potential users and groups to read the report.

