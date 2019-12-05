Citizens’ Climate Lobby of Dakota County will meet at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Wentworth Library, 199 Wentworth Ave. E., West St. Paul. The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (House Rule 763), a market-based climate solution will be discussed.

CCL is a grassroots, nonprofit, nonpartisan organization focused on educating citizens and creating political will to address climate change at the local and national level.

For more information contact Deborah Nelson at deevee@charter.net, or visit https://citizensclimatelobby.org.

