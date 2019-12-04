Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church is hosting an event, Saturday, Dec. 7, related to the history of the passage of the 19th amendment.
The free event “Votes for Women” will take place 10 a.m. to noon in Room 22 at Shepherd of the Valley, 12650 Johnny Cake Ridge Road in Apple Valley.
“The passage of the 19th Amendment in 1920 expanded voting rights for women and opened up a new century of civic engagement. Join us to learn about the history and share stories from this time,” according to the church’s website.
The keynote speaker will be Michelle Witte, executive director of League of Women Voters Minnesota. She will discuss the history related to the women’s suffrage movement in Minnesota and “how rights continue to expand and be challenged today,” the church said.
For more information and to register, visit www.sotv.org/votes-for-women.
