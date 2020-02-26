Chuck & Don’s Pet Food & Supplies, the local pet retailer focused on products that benefit pet nutrition, safety and wellness, will open its first Apple Valley store on Feb. 27, at 7370 153rd Street.
This location is the company’s 33rd Minnesota store. The new Chuck & Don’s location will offer all-natural pet food along with a wide variety of wellness products, treats, bedding, collars and leads, as well as grooming services and self-wash stations.
The new store’s extensively trained staff will offer expertise and insight to pet families on all in-store products. Customers may also earn and redeem loyalty rewards. And, beyond its elevated, pet family friendly in-store experience, Chuck & Don’s is always open for pet lovers who want to shop online for home delivery and autoship services.
“Apple Valley is a great pet community and we are ready to welcome pet families and introduce them to our in-store experience that is guided by our dedication to the wellbeing of pets,” said Apple Valley store manager Jeremy Jacobson. “We strive to deliver a store experience where pet parents can come for sound advice, healthy food and services that support pet wellness.”
The Apple Valley Chuck & Don’s store will host a grand opening celebration in late March. The store will be open 9 a.m.–9 p.m., Monday–Friday; 9 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sunday.
