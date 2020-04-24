av lights show web.jpg
An Apple Valley family is offering an entertainment option that people can experience from a distance.

Nikki Lueck said her family does a Christmas lights show every year at her family’s home at 927 Garden View Drive, Apple Valley. During the period of the stay at home order, they decided to put up a light show people can enjoy from their car.

People can tune into the radio station, 106.7 FM to see the five-song show, which begins a little after dark each night and ends about 10 p.m. Lueck added that the best parking is at Valley Middle School, across the street from her house.

