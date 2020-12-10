Dakota City Heritage Village at the Dakota County Fairgrounds in Farmington hosted the first weekend of its drive-thru Christmas in the Village Dec. 5 and 6. The annual Christmas in the Village event was changed to the new format due to COVID-19 health restrictions from state officials. Visitors are able to drive through the village on a marked route and view over 10 decorated displays. Dakota City is also collecting letters for St. Nick at the post office. Visitors are invited to drop their letter off in a bin at the post office from their vehicles. The last weekend for Christmas in the Village will take place 1-8 p.m. Dec. 12 and 13. All guests must stay in their vehicles at all times during the drive-thru. Dakota City is accepting free-will donations at the end of the event or online at dakotacity.org/donate.

