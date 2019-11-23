The Dakota County Historical Society will host “How Christmas Won the Civil War” by George Romano at the LeDuc Historic Estate in Hastings 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. The presentation will be part of the LeDuc Estate’s “Coffee with the General” series.
The Civil War had a profound effect on American culture and on Christmas. Visitors will hear the “four campaigns of Christmas” and how the war changed the celebration of Christmas and how, in the end, Christmas won the Civil War.
Romano, who grew up 20 minutes from the Chickamauga Battlefield site in northwest Georgia, is past president of the Rochester Civil War Roundtable and has presented at other roundtables throughout the Twin Cities, Winona, Mankato and more.
Admission to the event is $7 per person, or $5 for members of the Dakota County Historical Society. The LeDuc Historic Estate is at 1629 Vermillion St.
Registration is limited.
Contact the LeDuc Estate at 651-437-8480 to reserve a spot or visit the website www.dakotahistory.org. Each admission includes coffee and pastries.
