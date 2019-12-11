The city of Apple Valley and Kidcreate Studio hosted a “Cute Christmas Clay Camp” at the Apple Valley Community Center, Dec. 9. Children ages 18 months to 6 years were able to enjoy their time with grandparents and other family members by playing with clay to create a “larger than life” Christmas ornament to take home.
