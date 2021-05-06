The Minnesota Valley Christian Women’s Connection will have a luncheon 12 noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the Lost Spur Golf & Event Center, 2720 Sibley Memorial Highway 13 in Eagan.
Cost for lunch is $20.
The speaker will be Marjo Keller. Her topic is “Not Yet.” After many near death experiences, she was led to an amazing life as a child of God, organizers said. The special feature will be “Taking Time for Tea” by Anna Barnard. She will share information on teas and how to host a tea. Attendees are encouraged to wear a hat.
Reservations and cancellations can be made to Jan at 651-434-5795 or tjmorse2@comcast.net. Reservation deadline is Friday, May 7.
The event is sponsored by Stonecroft.
