The Minnesota Valley Christian Women’s Connection will have a luncheon 12 noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Lost Spur Golf & Event Center, 2720 Sibley Memorial Highway 13 in Eagan.

Cost for lunch is $20.

The speaker will be Kimberly Nyborg. “God’s Extreme Makeover” is her topic. Being the product of a fatherless home, Nyborg led a destructive lifestyle as a teenager. Later she found hope and restoration for messy people like her who had suffered the consequences of poor choices.

The event will also feature “Flipped Over Summer Fun Fashion Show.”

Reservations and cancellations can be made to Jan at 651-434-5795 or tjmorse2@comcast.net. Reservation deadline is Friday, June 5.

The event is sponsored by Stonecroft.

