New space increases capacity in day treatment program for teens
Christian Family Solutions has renovated its facilities at 8670 210th St. W. in Lakeville, nearly doubling its square footage and creating more space for its ARMOR Day Treatment Program for Teens.
The clinic is home to 15 outpatient counselors and a community-based day treatment program for teens. The new space will enhance treatment services and will allow CFS to increase capacity in its day treatment as necessary to meet community needs.
The ARMOR program has steadily grown since CFS began it in Lakeville in 2018. CFS bought the 210th Street location in 2019 anticipating growth. The COVID-19 pandemic has created more need for mental health treatment, especially for teens. According to Mental Health America, youth ages 11-17 report the highest rates of anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts of any age group.
“We are seeing an increased need for teen day treatment, and we’re also seeing more acute cases,” says Cathy Henry, child and adolescent program manager for CFS. “The new space will allow us to treat more teens in spaces uniquely designed for both group and individual therapy.”
Day treatment can be described as a higher dose of therapy from outpatient counseling, CFS says. It is often used for children and adolescents with symptoms of anxiety, depression, trauma or other mental health concerns. For those whose symptoms are escalating, day treatment offers more hours of treatment per week along with the accountability of a group setting. Enrolled individuals receive treatment while remaining in their homes and communities. CFS says that community-based day treatment can be an important step before hospitalization or residential care is needed, or for those stepping down from hospitalization or residential care.
CFS is currently offering its day treatment program in person, following CDC guidelines. A telehealth version is also available.
Christian Family Solutions can be reached at 800-438-1772 or at www.ChristianFamilySolutions.org.
