Dakota County Commissioner Chris Gerlach announced this week that he will seek re-election to the Dakota County Board this fall in District 7, which includes the city of Apple Valley and western Rosemount.
He is currently completing his second term on the County Board and has previously represented south suburban communities in both the Minnesota House of Representatives and the Senate.
“While all our lives have been greatly stressed this year it is critical that we maintain the quality of life we have come to expect in our local communities,” Gerlach said in a news release. “As we face the public health and safety challenges together and head into an uncertain economy, you can count on Dakota County government to deliver.”
Gerlach said he has been able to use his board-assigned roles on other cooperative groups to great effect. As chairman of the Dakota County Community Development Agency he stated, “We continue to lead the region in unique strategies for financing and building more affordable housing options.”
Gerlach also serves on the board of directors for the Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board.
“Housing, transportation and jobs all have to be coordinated to be effective,” he said.
Other important priorities include improving the county parks and trail system and exercising sound environmental stewardship.
“We must continue to be forward thinking when preserving our open spaces and protecting our drinking water. It’s been great to work with so many great people who share those same concerns and values,” Gerlach added.
Gerlach said that these issues and many others are being accomplished in a cost effective manner.
“Our financially conservative County Board has been able to consistently maintain the lowest property tax rate in the metro region and the lowest per capita taxes statewide,” he said. “This wise financial management allows us great flexibility in dealing with the tough issues ahead.”
Dakota County also enjoys two AAA credit ratings.
Gerlach is a graduate of Apple Valley High School, the College of St. Thomas and has earned an MBA from the University of South Dakota while serving as an active duty U.S. Air Force captain and nuclear missile operations officer. He is a member of the Apple Valley American Legion Post 1776 and the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce.
