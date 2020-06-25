Apple Valley, MN (55124)

Today

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.