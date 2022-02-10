Bogart’s 24th annual Chili Cook-Off will be during Super Bowl Sunday on Sunday, Feb. 13.

It is free to enter chili. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Judging starts at 4:30 p.m. and will be done by game time at 5:20 p.m.

Prizes and trophies for first, second and third place, along with a prize for People Choice.

Chili and silent auction winners will be announced during halftime of the game.

The cost for an endless bowl of chili is $10.

There will also be prize drawings and a meat raffle.

Net proceeds benefit Rosemount and Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, which helps military service members and their families.

Call 651-231-4342 to get one’s name on the list to enter chili.

Bogart’s is located at 14917 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley.

