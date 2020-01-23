Bogart’s Entertainment Center is hosting its 22nd annual chili cook off Sunday, Feb. 2.
It’s free to enter chili for the contest and judging starts at 4 p.m. Attendees can pay $5 for an endless bowl of chili and there will be a silent auction and prize drawings.
First place in the chili cook off will get $100, second place gets $75 and third place wins $50. There will also be a prize for people’s choice.
Net proceeds from the event will benefit Rosemount and Apple Valley Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organizations, which help military service members and their families. For more information and to register, visit https://www.bogartsentertainmentcenter.com/events-1/22nd-annual-chili-cook-off.
Bogart’s is at 14917 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley.
