Children are invited to join Farmington Parks and Recreation Department and volunteers for a morning of shopping at the Secret Holiday Shop from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St., in downtown Farmington.
Children can purchase gifts with tickets that cost $1 each. The shop offers an array of gifts for all ages that are priced from $1 to $7.
Volunteers assist shoppers and gifts purchased are wrapped by volunteers.
Parents are not allowed and children should arrive with a shopping list of names and how much to spend on each person.
Enter through the garage and follow the signs.
