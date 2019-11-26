Children can shop for gifts at Farmington's Secret Holiday Shop
Submitted photograph

Children are invited to join Farmington Parks and Recreation Department and volunteers for a morning of shopping at the Secret Holiday Shop from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Rambling River Center, 325 Oak St., in downtown Farmington.

Children can purchase gifts with tickets that cost $1 each. The shop offers an array of gifts for all ages that are priced from $1 to $7.

Volunteers assist shoppers and gifts purchased are wrapped by volunteers.

Parents are not allowed and children should arrive with a shopping list of names and how much to spend on each person.

Enter through the garage and follow the signs.

Tags

Load comments