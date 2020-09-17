With more than 250,000 votes cast in this year’s Boutique Awards, Chic Avenue Boutique of Apple Valley was recently named Online 2020 Boutique of the Year by shoppers.
The Boutique Awards is the only global recognition event for independent boutique retail owners in the fashion industry, hosted by The Boutique Hub & Shop the Best Boutiques. The awards recognize and celebrate the best boutiques across all 50 States in the United States, Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom, in the categories of Storefront Boutique of the Year, Online Boutique of the Year, Children’s Boutique of the Year, Mobile Boutique of the Year, along with Overall State Boutique of the Year, and Global Boutique of the Year.
Chic Avenue Boutique is a sister-owned and operated online women’s clothing boutique whose mission it to create happiness and inspire confidence through style and community. Founded in 2015 by sisters Krista Vanderveren, of Apple Valley, and Jillian Kotz, of Minneapolis, at Vanderveren’s kitchen table, it has since grown into the online boutique business it is today.
With a style categorized as “suburban chic,” they say the boutique carries on-trend, yet practical pieces in sizes small through 3X. People can shop the website at www.chicaveboutique.com or join weekly Facebook Live sales or occasional pop-up events throughout the Twin Cities.
“To say we are honored would be an understatement,” Kotz said. “This style community and boutique business we have built over the last five years has brought so much joy to our lives despite the hard times of 2020 and we are incredibly grateful to be holding this title.”
For a full list of winners, visit www.theboutiqueawards.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.