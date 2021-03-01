Chef will utilize commercial kitchen to grow his small business in Lakeville
Chef Neal Meier and his small business, Chef Neal’s Healthy Meals, found a commercial kitchen of his own at Spero Lakeville Senior Living.
Residents of Spero pointed out a feature article on Meier that was published in the Nov. 13, 2020 issue of Sun Thisweek to Executive Director Tina Wollmuth. Wollmuth contacted Meier right away: “We have a beautiful commercial kitchen in our building, and we’ve been considering adding new services options as we welcome residents to our community. Adding meal options was high on our list.”
With Meier’s food production, he creates a variety of packaged meals each month, and customers select the ones they want including protein energy bites and protein pancakes. He is proud of advocating for natural food.
“I cook with real food,” Meier said. “People want to eat better.”
Meier offers his ‘heat and eat’ meals at local fitness centers and offers delivery. Now, he will have new options for growth, preparing those meals at a new centrally-located kitchen at Spero Lakeville, offering meals to the residents as well as the surrounding community.
Spero Lakeville is a brand new 55-unit independent living senior community that opened last year. As life has become increasingly challenging for seniors due to COVID-19, the meals program will be a welcome addition.
“Residents are very excited about this new option, and we’re grateful to have Chef Meier join us as a community partner,” Wollmuth said.
Meier added: “I’m really excited that the article in November brought this option to light, and I think it will be great for my business as well as for Spero Lakeville residents. It will be good to have a ‘home’ kitchen!”
Neal’s passion for healthy living and gourmet cooking. He said that has driven him to create a line of food that not only tastes great but helps people lose weight and feel their best.
For more information, visit www.chefnealshealthymeals.com.
Spero Lakeville is a brand new senior living community in Lakeville – across from North Cross Lutheran Church and Lakeville North High School. Spero Lakeville is part of a growing group of senior housing communities founded by the nonprofit organization, Spero Senior Ministries.
For more information about Spero, visit www.speroseniorministries.org.
