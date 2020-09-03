To the editor:
After two years in office, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig has failed to fulfill her campaign promise and has made it clear that new leadership is needed in Washington.
During the 2018 campaign, Angie’s primary attack on Rep. Jason Lewis was that he wasn’t reflecting the will of the 2nd District. That record involved Lewis voting with President Trump 90% of the time (538) and with Speaker Paul Ryan 74% of the time (propublica.org). On issues related to criminal justice reform, military spending and civil liberties, Lewis wasn’t afraid to take tough votes against his party.
Regardless, Craig claimed that Lewis’ record was too partisan and promised to do a better job listening to the district, which is moderate. Sadly, after two years in office Craig has obtained a voting record that’s drastically more extreme and partisan than her predecessor. Craig has voted with President Donald Trump just 4.9% of the time and with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi a whopping 97% of the time.
During the upcoming months, Craig will do the best she can to hide her record and highlight the bipartisan bills she has supported. However, contrary to public perception much of the work that Congress does is bipartisan to at least some degree, and thus every member of Congress can tout bipartisan bills. What the 2nd District really needs is a representative that will do the best job accurately reflecting the will of the district. Craig will once again pretend to be that person, but her voting record reveals the truth.
Should Democrats retake the White House and Senate it will be more important than ever to have a representative that doesn’t blindly support their party’s agenda and serve as a check on the power of the federal government. Otherwise, the conservative and moderate majority of 2nd District could find themselves without any voice in Washington for the first time ever. Meanwhile Craig would once again vote her party line instead of listening to us. I believe we deserve better than that, and that’s why I’m voting for Tyler Kistner for Congress.
Dylan Mato
Rosemount
