Charter Communications has announced a $1 million construction project to bring its fiber-optic network nearly 265 homes in the northwestern part of Rosemount.
As part of Minnesota’s Broadband Grant Program, Charter was awarded a $500,000 grant to expand its services to 40 unserved and 225 underserved locations in the northwestern Rosemount area.
Charter contributed $450,000 and Dakota County added $50,000, bringing the total investment to $1 million.
“Our partnership with the state of Minnesota and Dakota County allows us to bring our advanced Spectrum services to more residents across Minnesota,” said Melissa Morris, Spectrum Area vice president in Minnesota. “Charter has a long-standing history of investing in our networks to better serve our customers, and that investment strategy enables us to deliver fast and reliable broadband speeds to more people in more places.”
Expected to be completed by this fall, residents in these locations will have access to the company’s Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV, Spectrum Voice, and Spectrum Mobile services.
Spectrum Internet offers starting speeds of 200 Mbps and connections up to 1 gigabit per second — exceeding the state’s speed goals for 2022 and 2026 — with no modem fees, data caps or contracts.
“This critical broadband project would not be happening if not for the leadership and assistance of Sen. Greg Clausen, Rep. John Huot and our partners at Charter,” said Joe Atkins, Dakota County commissioner. “We deeply appreciate their assistance in stepping up to make high-speed broadband available to these neighborhoods.”
Charter is continually extending its high-speed network to additional residential and business locations, as part of a commitment to expand access to broadband to unserved and underserved communities throughout its 41-state service area.
“We want to thank Gov. Walz, Minnesota legislators and Dakota County officials for your partnership and commitment to connecting Minnesotans through the Border-to-Border Development Grant Program,” said Gary Underwood, Charter’s vice president of state government affairs. “We look forward to participating in future public-private partnerships to expand broadband availability to unserved and underserved Minnesota.”
