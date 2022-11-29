lv shooting suspect

Bloomington police chief Booker Hodges displays a booking photo of Aaron Le, charged in a fatal shooting at a restaurant last week. “He almost got away,” the chief said of precautions he alleged Le took to conceal his identity.

 Tim Nelson | MPR News

Hennepin County prosecutors Monday charged a Lakeville man with murder and attempted murder in connection with a shooting last week at a Bloomington restaurant.

Authorities say Aaron Le, 47, walked in to Co Tu restaurant on Penn Avenue Wednesday wearing a Halloween mask and fatally shot a man who was eating lunch there. He also allegedly shot and wounded a restaurant employee, who was hospitalized.

Tags

Load comments