To the editor:
One of my favorite quotes reads, “Crisis does not create character, it reveals it.” We’ve all witnessed many acts of wonderful character and kindness throughout our community recently. But never has this saying rang so true for me than in bearing witness to state Sen. Matt Little’s leadership in action this past month. Matt truly cares, and it shows. His acts of humanity — facilitating PPE donations, personally helping to keep small businesses afloat through innovative solutions and policy, advocating on behalf of veterans, actively promoting local restaurants, and even doing drive-by birthday wishes (and songs!) to his constituents — reveal to us the type of unique government official he is. A public servant who does not live in the shadows of the Capitol, but rather beside us and fully present in our time of need.
Every day, Matt is in some way deep in the heart of the community he serves — tirelessly working toward real solutions on behalf of every one of us. And yet Matt’s response is, “What more can I give?” and “How else can I help?” In this day and age, who among us willingly shares their personal cellphone number with an open invitation to call with their needs and stresses? Matt Little, that’s who.
Clearly, Matt is a servant leader of deep integrity and character, and one we should be grateful to have representing District 58 in the state Senate. I couldn’t be more excited to vote for his re-election this fall. I thank him for everything he does and everything he is!
Christine J. Thompson
Lakeville
