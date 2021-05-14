Due to the ongoing pandemic, unrest and the increasing need for mental health resources for youth, Allina Health’s teen mental well-being program, Change to Chill has selected a record number 23 schools throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin to implement the Change to Chill School Partnership during the 2021-2022 school year.
For the first time, the partnership was extended beyond high schools and middle schools to include virtual schools and alternative learning centers.
Lebanon Education Center in Apple Valley, Valley Middle School in Apple Valley, Black Hawk Middle School in Eagan, Farmington High School, Kenwood Trail Middle School in Lakeville and Dakota County Area Learning School in Rosemount are among the schools chosen to implement the Change to Chill Partnership.
The Partnership includes Change to Chill trainings for school staff, tailored communications for parent engagement, funding for a “Chill Zone” and a summer internship opportunity for two students at each school.
Launched during the 2018-2019 school year, the CTC School Partnership provides selected schools with yearlong support from Allina Health, centered around student leadership, stress management and mental health training sessions for school staff, outreach and engagement with guardians and a $1,000 grant to put toward creating a “Chill Zone” – a space created by student interns to de-stress and relax before returning to class.
This year, the focus of school partnership will be to continue meeting the unique needs of schools in their responses to the pandemic. Change to Chill staff are working with students to create new, tailored content and utilizing its online platform to support distance learning through videos, worksheets, audio meditations and more. Students and teachers also receive support to incorporate different stress management elements into classroom and virtual learning.
“We know when teens have the resources and support to stress less, they are more resilient and able to live fuller and happier lives,” said Susan Nygaard, manager of Allina Health’s Community Health Improvement. “Change to Chill works as a preventive measure to equip teens with tools and resources to better manage stress and anxiety.”
