To the editor:
As an older white man living in the suburbs, I have had to ask myself how can we effect change for our non-white friends and neighbors?
I remember the riots that took place in July of 1967 on the streets of north Minneapolis. After reeling from the events of the day, the city, along with some major corporations, eventually responded to the black community. Substantial changes were made, such as improved low-income housing, job training programs and small business loans. There was one important change however that did not take place and that was the attitude and behavior of the police.
Successful communities can only thrive in a safe and stable environment where all of its members are treated equally with dignity and respect. I sense what looks like fear, on the part of our communities to change their police culture. They seem to always elevate and hold the police beyond reproach.
The time has come for this to change, if we truly desire a peaceful, harmonious society. History will continue to repeat itself, as it often does, if this change does not take place.
Richard Carland
Apple Valley
