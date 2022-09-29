The Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce has organized candidate forums for Oct. 5 and 12 at Lakeville City Hall that are open to the public. On Oct. 5, forums are slated for the seven candidates seeking four seats on the Lakeville Area School Board at 5 p.m. and five candidates seeking two seats on the Lakeville City Council.

Oct. 12, legislative candidates in Senate District 57, House District 57A and House District 57B will be meeting in a 5 p.m. forum.

