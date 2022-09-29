The Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce has organized candidate forums for Oct. 5 and 12 at Lakeville City Hall that are open to the public. On Oct. 5, forums are slated for the seven candidates seeking four seats on the Lakeville Area School Board at 5 p.m. and five candidates seeking two seats on the Lakeville City Council.
Oct. 12, legislative candidates in Senate District 57, House District 57A and House District 57B will be meeting in a 5 p.m. forum.
The forums will be broadcast live on LakevilleMN.gov (Media Center) and rebroadcast on LGTV Channel 180 on Charter and the city of Lakeville’s YouTube channel, as well as the chamber’s website: LakevilleChamber.org.
Candidates for the Lakeville Area School Board are Carly Anderson, Kim Baker, Marilee Jager, Kathy Lewis, Andy Lundblad, Bree Schindele and Brian Thompson. Sun Thisweek plans to publish District 194 candidate profiles in its Oct. 14 edition and online.
Candidates for Lakeville City Council are Abdi Abdulle, Hesham (Sham) Shaaban Abdel Khalek, Richard Henderson, Joshua Lee and Michelle Volk. Sun Thisweek plans to publish council candidate profiles in the Oct. 7 edition and online.
Council Member Luke Hellier is running unopposed for mayor. A story about Hellier is slated to run in the Oct. 17 edition.
Candidates for House District 57A are Rep. Jon Koznick, Republican, and Greg Henningsen, DFL.
Candidates for House District 57B are Jeff Witte, Republican, and Erin Preese, DFL. There is no incumbent in 57A after redistricting created the new district that includes no current legislator living within its boundaries.
Candidates for Senate District 57 are Sen. Zach Duckworth, Republican, and Jackie Craig, DFL. Sun Thisweek plans to publish candidate profiles in the Oct. 21 edition and online.
