Century Middle School students, families band together Photo from Century Middle School Twitter Dec 22, 2019 1 hr ago Tad Johnson Campus Faith Clubs and Century Middle School families banded together to served those in need by packaging 320 sandwiches last week at the Lakeville Area district school. Tags Century Middle School Lakeville Area School District District 194
