In response to an extraordinary short-term rise in natural gas market prices due to the extreme cold across much of the country, CenterPoint Energy is encouraging its Minnesota customers to temporarily lower their thermostat settings to help conserve energy and save money.
At least through Sunday, Dec. 25, CenterPoint Energy is asking its customers, if possible, to reduce their thermostat settings to 65 degrees during the day when at home – and lower the setting an additional 5 degrees when asleep or away from home. This energy conservation step can limit the impact of higher natural gas prices on customers’ bills as CenterPoint Energy continues to provide reliable service.
CenterPoint Energy buys, reserves and stores a substantial portion of its natural gas supply in advance of the winter heating season. However, additional purchases must be made in the daily spot market to meet increased customer demand during cold weather. The price that CenterPoint Energy pays in the market for natural gas is the same price charged to customers, with no markup or profit to the utility.
Customers who believe they may have trouble paying their heating bills this winter should contact CenterPoint Energy to set up a payment plan and find out if they are eligible for energy assistance that can help pay their bills. Visit CenterPointEnergy.com/PaymentAssistance.
CenterPoint Energy offers these additional energy-saving tips for customers:
- Check your furnace filter. Change or clean the filter to ensure good air flow, which is essential for the efficiency of your furnace.
- Keep curtains and blinds open during the day to allow the sun’s natural heat to warm your house. Close curtains and blinds at night so you don’t lose heat when the sun goes down. Also, set your ceiling fans to turn clockwise to circulate warm air.
- Make your home more airtight to keep warm air in and cold air out. Use caulk or weather-stripping to seal leaks around doors, windows and other openings such as pipes or ducts. Close fireplace dampers when not in use so you don’t lose heat.
- Lower the temperature setting on your water heater by 10 degrees and limit your use of hot water.
CenterPoint Energy also provides a safety reminder in case of a suspected gas leak. If you smell the “rotten egg” odor of natural gas, immediately leave on foot, go to a safe location and call both 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 800-296-9815. Don’t use electric switches/outlets, phones (including cell phones), drive or start a car inside or close to the location, or do anything that could cause a spark.
