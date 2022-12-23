In response to an extraordinary short-term rise in natural gas market prices due to the extreme cold across much of the country, CenterPoint Energy is encouraging its Minnesota customers to temporarily lower their thermostat settings to help conserve energy and save money.

At least through Sunday, Dec. 25, CenterPoint Energy is asking its customers, if possible, to reduce their thermostat settings to 65 degrees during the day when at home – and lower the setting an additional 5 degrees when asleep or away from home. This energy conservation step can limit the impact of higher natural gas prices on customers’ bills as CenterPoint Energy continues to provide reliable service.

