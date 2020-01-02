Advent United Methodist Church will hold its quarterly Celtic Contemplative Worship service Sunday, Jan. 5, at 4 p.m.
Dick Hensold, the leading Northumbrian smallpiper in North America, will provide music. This epiphany-themed service provides a quiet time to reflect, contemplate and pray. There will be fellowship time following worship.
Organizers encourage local residents to experience this unique worship service.
Advent UMC is at 3945 Lexington Ave. S., Eagan. More is at www.advent-umc.com.
