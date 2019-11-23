Several schools throughout the Lakeville Area School District celebrated and honored Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools hosted local veterans and VFW members to thank them for their service. Lakeville South and Kenwood Trail Middle School students used their STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skills to handcraft gifts that they presented to several veterans in honor of their service. JFK Elementary held a student-led assembly during which they invited local service member and Lakeville School Board Member Zach Duckworth (above) to speak about the meaning of Veterans Day. Students enjoyed celebrating Veterans Day during these events and many more that took place throughout the district. Schools were filled with excitement and gratitude – it was truly a special day in our community.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.