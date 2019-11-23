edu lv veterans day c.jpg

Several schools throughout the Lakeville Area School District celebrated and honored Veterans Day on Nov. 11. Lakeville North and Lakeville South high schools hosted local veterans and VFW members to thank them for their service. Lakeville South and Kenwood Trail Middle School students used their STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skills to handcraft gifts that they presented to several veterans in honor of their service. JFK Elementary held a student-led assembly during which they invited local service member and Lakeville School Board Member Zach Duckworth (above) to speak about the meaning of Veterans Day. Students enjoyed celebrating Veterans Day during these events and many more that took place throughout the district. Schools were filled with excitement and gratitude – it was truly a special day in our community.

Tags

Load comments