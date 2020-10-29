Schools in the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan celebrated Unity Day during the week of Oct. 19-23. While Unity Day was on Oct. 21, some schools observed the annual day that encourages people to stand together against bullying and unite for acceptance and kindness for the entire week. According to an Oct. 23 post on District 196’s Facebook page, schools and virtual classrooms were covered in orange. “Students, teachers, staff and families proudly wore orange to show solidarity in our work to end bullying, and be united in support of kindness, acceptance and inclusion,” the post said.

