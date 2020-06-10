On Thursday, June 4, Highland Elementary in Apple Valley held a reverse parade to celebrate the end of the school year. Highland families were invited to drive through the parking lot to greet staff from their cars. According to the school, “there was an outstanding turnout and show of community support with many students decorating their cars and making signs for the staff. It was fun for students and staff to see each other even if it was from a distance.”
