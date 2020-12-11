Proving that a church is not about a building, Easter Lutheran Church is bringing Christmas worship services outside of its usual four walls during the pandemic.
The Eagan church is trying several new options for a socially distanced Christmas. It is keeping some of the familiar elements of worship, like singing “Silent Night” together, while embracing some new, unusual opportunities.
On Sunday, Dec. 13, Easter is hosting a Christmas Story Drive-Thru event. Over 14,000 lights will decorate the parking lot. Starting at the church’s Cliff Road entrance, attendees will weave through the parking lot and stop at five different scenes to hear narrators and actors tell the story. The event will run from 5 to 7 p.m. at Easter’s Lake location at 4545 Pilot Knob Road.
Easter is holding drive-in services Thursday, Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) at 5, 6, and 7 p.m. The 30-minute services will be held in the parking lot of the Easter by the Lake location. The service will feature organ and band-led Christmas music, prayers, and a brief sermon through the car radio. People are encouraged to bring an electric candle, a real candle with a lighter, or use their cellphone. At the end of each service, everyone will hold their candles and sing “Silent Night” together.
For people who aren’t able to attend in-person activities, Easter is offering online worship. The church is posting two online options: a traditional organ-led service and a contemporary band-led service. The videos will be posted on their website, Facebook page, and YouTube channel at 8 a.m. on Christmas Eve. People are invited to watch at their own pace from their home.
All of the opportunities are free and open to the public. For more information about Christmas at Easter, visit easter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.