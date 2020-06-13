Lakeview Elementary School’s students paraded through the school’s parking lot on June 3 as part of a year-end celebration in the District 194 school. “Awesome day today because we got to see our Lakeview scholars as they passed by us in their cars,” Principal Peter Otterson said. “Our community is the best. We will miss all of you. We are already looking forward to the 20-21 school year.”

