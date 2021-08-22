The public is welcome to attend a new park name ribbon cutting and celebration of Randy Distad, the city of Farmington’s longtime parks and recreation director, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at North Creek Park, 18200 Dunbury Ave., Farmington.

The Farmington City Council voted in April to rename North Creek Park to Distad Park and Greenway. Distad retired in April after 19 years as the parks and recreation director for the city.

For more information, contact Parks and Recreation Director Kellee Omlid at komlid@farmingtonmn.gov.

Tags

Load comments