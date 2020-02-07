Community members are invited to explore African-American culture and history during Black History Month at the Dakota County Library.
Events include:
• Black Suffrage in Minnesota: 1847–1868. Hear Dr. William Green, a renowned Augsburg University professor and Minnesota Book Award-winning author, discuss why suffrage for a small portion of Minnesota’s population was so important to policymakers on Saturday, Feb. 8, 10–11:30 a.m. Pleasant Hill Library, 1490 S. Frontage Road, Hastings and Thursday, Feb. 20, 6–7:30 p.m. Galaxie Library, 14955 Galaxie Ave., Apple Valley
• History Personified. Hear stories with positive messages that highlight African-American history and culture. Presented by COMPAS teaching artist Nothando Zulu on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6:30–7:30 p.m. Burnhaven Library, 1101 W. County Road 42, Burnsville and Tuesday, Feb 25, 6:30–7:15 p.m. Wescott Library, 1340 Wescott Road, Eagan.
• Enterbrainment Live. Learn how spoken word and hip-hop culture evolved and how it influences American society and politics and discover how poetry and live music promote morality, self-reliance and accountability. Presented by COMPAS teaching artist Frank Sentwali on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 5:30–7:30 p.m. Wentworth Library, 199 E. Wentworth Ave., West St. Paul
• Music of the American Diaspora. Hear some of the history and songs of the American Diaspora during this interactive event and learn how elements of jazz, blues and spirituals link back to African musical traditions. Presented by COMPAS teaching artist group Give Get Sistet on Saturday, Feb. 22, 1:30–2:30 p.m. Inver Glen Library, 8098 Blaine Ave., Inver Grove Heights
• Life and Times of Nellie Francis. Learn about the successes and challenges of Nellie Francis, a little-known African-American woman who drafted Minnesota’s anti-lynching bill and led the Women’s Suffrage Movement in Minnesota. Presented by Augsburg University history professor Dr. William Green on Tuesday, March 17, 6–7:30 p.m. Robert Trail Library, 14395 S. Robert Trail, Rosemount and Saturday, March 28, 10–11:30 a.m. Inver Glen Library, 8098 Blaine Ave., Inver Grove Heights
These programs are supported by the Minnesota Legacy amendment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.