Cedar Park Elementary students in Apple Valley spent the day planting trees on the school grounds, Friday, May 13. The school has a one-acre DNR school forest, which serves as an outdoor classroom. Kelli Ellickson, science specialist and STEM integrationist, said the space allows students to learn and apply math, art, science, language arts, and social studies while gaining an appreciation and awareness of natural resources. The Cedar Park outdoor classroom boasts a geological garden, climate change tulip test garden, four raised garden beds, a pollinator patch, butterfly nursery, sensory garden, dry prairie, mesic prairie, ephemeral pond, oak savannah, poetry place and an insect hotel. Over the last few years, the school has lost two-thirds of its trees to emerald ash disease. The students built four new “mini forests” including a deciduous forest, coniferous forest, Minnesota biome walk and a global tree walk. The school was assisted by the Tree Trust organization. Each class planted a tree with trained volunteers and the day culminated in a tree celebration and guided walking tour of the newly planted spaces. “I believe our school forest provides students tremendous, immersive, hands on opportunities to explore the natural world first hand and authentically mirror the work real scientists do” Ellickson said.
featured
Cedar Park Elementary students plant trees for school forest
Tags
Patty Dexter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Free E-Mail News Headlines
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sun Thisweek News
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Trending Now
-
Northbound Highway 77 in Bloomington closing May 13-16
-
Rosemount man dies while working on power lines
-
Summer Sensations: Calendar of events for Apple Valley, Burnsville, Eagan, Farmington, Lakeville and Rosemount
-
Flint Hills Resources selects Arizona company to install 100,000-plus solar panels
-
Making a big splash: Lakeville Area Schools Blanchard Aquatic Center opens
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.