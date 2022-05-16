Cedar Park Elementary students in Apple Valley spent the day planting trees on the school grounds, Friday, May 13. The school has a one-acre DNR school forest, which serves as an outdoor classroom. Kelli Ellickson, science specialist and STEM integrationist, said the space allows students to learn and apply math, art, science, language arts, and social studies while gaining an appreciation and awareness of natural resources. The Cedar Park outdoor classroom boasts a geological garden, climate change tulip test garden, four raised garden beds, a pollinator patch, butterfly nursery, sensory garden, dry prairie, mesic prairie, ephemeral pond, oak savannah, poetry place and an insect hotel. Over the last few years, the school has lost two-thirds of its trees to emerald ash disease. The students built four new “mini forests” including a deciduous forest, coniferous forest, Minnesota biome walk and a global tree walk. The school was assisted by the Tree Trust organization. Each class planted a tree with trained volunteers and the day culminated in a tree celebration and guided walking tour of the newly planted spaces. “I believe our school forest provides students tremendous, immersive, hands on opportunities to explore the natural world first hand and authentically mirror the work real scientists do” Ellickson said.

