Cedar Park Elementary STEM School in Apple Valley hosted a family engineering night Jan. 16, which drew numerous families. The event invites teachers, students, parents, engineers and engineering youth leaders to gather and solve problems, think critically and collaborate on hands-on design challenges related to specific engineering fields. Students and their families were challenged to come up with a solution to a take home design challenge and test it out at the event , said Assistant Administrator Shannon Gilmore. This year’s theme had a fairy tale theme and the challenges included building a zip-line carrier to allow Rapunzel to escape her tower; constructing a study brick house to help the three little pigs; saving Humpty Dumpty from breaking and making a parachute to help Jack escape the giant.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.