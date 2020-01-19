Cedar Park Elementary STEM School  in Apple Valley hosted a family engineering night Jan. 16, which drew numerous families. The event invites teachers, students, parents, engineers and engineering youth leaders to gather and solve problems, think critically and collaborate on hands-on design challenges related to specific engineering fields. Students and their families were challenged to come up with a solution to a take home design challenge and test it out at the event , said Assistant Administrator Shannon Gilmore. This year’s theme had a fairy tale theme and the challenges included building a zip-line carrier to allow Rapunzel to escape her tower; constructing a study brick house to help the three little pigs; saving Humpty Dumpty from breaking and making a parachute to help Jack escape the giant.

