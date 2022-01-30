The former Century Middle School principal and Apple Valley resident who was found dead in a Crow Wing County jail on Nov. 20, 2021, was determined to have died by suicide, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner.
Christopher Jerome Endicott – who was sentenced in June 2019 in Dakota County District Court to 8-1/2 years in prison for identity theft, stalking and burglary – was in the Brainerd jail on a Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant after he had been released from prison earlier in the month as part of a program that allows inmates to live in the community under supervision.
He was found unresponsive due to self asphyxiation, according to the medical examiner. Jail staff members attempted to save his life, the Crow Wing Sheriff’s Office reported. Endicott was 53.
Endicott was sentenced in connection to five separate cases from June 2013 to June 2018.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking, each gross misdemeanors; two counts of burglary, each felonies; and one count of identity theft, a felony in early 2019.
The Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom said at the time that there were 18 victims of the crimes.
Endicott was sentenced to pay $19,876 in restitution to the victims of the crimes.
He said in court that he blamed the crimes on “financial ruin,” the Associated Press reported. At sentencing, he apologized to his victims, which included former school colleagues, neighbors and family members.
“I don’t pretend that what I did will ever make sense, even to me,” he said at the time, the AP reported.
Lakeville Area Schools Superintendent Michael Baumann said in a statement at the time that Endicott “traumatized the staff, community and families of Century Middle School.”
Baumann said Endicott created a “toxic climate of fear and suspicion” at the school. He described Endicott’s skill with using technology and added Endicott went into numerous employee offices, desks and purses to gain access to personal information including security codes for personal and work computers, Social Security numbers and financial information.
Endicott was also accused of having a “significant amount” of personal and financial information for multiple families including Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District employees and their families. He allegedly made purchases with credit cards without their knowledge.
