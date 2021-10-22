The Daniel H. Nicolai family have selected longtime banking leader Patrick Lenertz as the new president of Castle Rock Bank.
The family said that it has been in negotiations to determine a new president for the past three years.
President Dan Nicolai, and his wife, LaVonne, and their two sons Daniel and David, all felt strongly that Lenertz was the leader who could shepherd the institution into the future, while honoring the mission to operate for the good of the community “first, last and always.”
The outstanding legacy that President Dan Nicolai, who passed away in June 2020, established will be maintained, while Lenertz will aim to build the appropriate strategies to prioritize products and services for generations to come.
Lenertz is married to Torrey and they have raised two sons – Ben and Alex. Ben and wife Emily are the parents of one daughter.
While going to college, Pat Lenertz worked as a teller and janitor for a small community bank in Apple Valley. He has worn many other banking hats, including IRA specialist, residential lender, commercial real estate lender, compliance officer, portfolio manager and many more.
Most recently Lenertz was the director of risk and compliance for the commercial real estate division at US Bank.
The Nicolai family said they will continue to be the caretakers for Castle Rock Bank, while Lenertz will shepherd the community into the future.
