Calling all anglers or anyone who’s interested in casting a line with Apple Valley Police officers.
The Apple Valley Police Department is sponsoring a Casting with the Cops youth fishing event as part of the city’s Freedom Days celebration this year. On June 30, 6-8 p.m. at the Cobblestone Lake Fishing Pier, officers and volunteers from the MN Valley In-Fisherman’s Club will be on hand to assist and interact with youths over their shared interest in fishing.
Bait and treats will be provided to all who attend and everyone who registers will be eligible to win fishing prizes. Residents can bring their own gear or borrow some belonging to volunteers. Pre-registration for each child is required. Parents or guardians are required to attend with children under 12. Contact Crime Prevention Specialist Pam Walter at 952-953-2706 or pam.walter@applevalleymn.gov for more information.
