Cassia’s Apple Valley Village has received a Best Nursing Home designation from the U.S. News & World Report.
The U.S. News Best Nursing Homes Short-Term Rehabilitation, Long-Term Care and Overall ratings offer individuals and families a starting point in their search for a nursing home.
“I am excited to be part of a team that leads by example and sees the work we do as a calling,” says Apple Valley Village Administrator Dave Shaw.
To be recognized as one of the 2021-22 U.S. News Best Nursing Homes, a care community must have been “High Performing” in short-term rehabilitation, long-term care or both. Out of 364 skilled nursing communities in Minnesota, 64 received an overall rating of five out of five — and 31 received the “Best” rating.
Since the ratings were launched in 2009, the ratings have relied on data from Nursing Home Compare, a program run by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the federal agency that sets and enforces standards for nursing homes.
Cassia’s mission is to foster fullness of life for older adults in the spirit of Christ’s love. In 2018, Augustana Care and Elim Care joined together to form Cassia. To learn more about skilled nursing at Cassia’s Apple Valley Village, visit applevalleycampus.org/contact/.
