Carly Anderson is seeking election to the Lakeville Area School Board on Nov. 8.
She said in a press release that she believes we are stronger as a community when we work together to align on common goals that are focused on kids.
Anderson, who has a PhD in psychology and is a practicing mental health provider, resides in Lakeville with her husband, Dustin, and three children. Sydney will be a seventh-grader at Century Middle School, Boden is entering first grade at Eastview Elementary, and Drake is 3 years old.
Anderson said she has been involved as an engaged and active District 194 parent, serving on a district committee and volunteering. She is a youth soccer coach and is involved in the community and various philanthropic endeavors, including providing seminars to seniors in Lakeville in the areas of brain health and aging.
Anderson states, “As the Lakeville area continues to grow and diversify, it would be my honor to represent the varied interests of the staff, students, and families of our learning community.”
She said she takes pride in the exceptional education provided by District 194 and is a fervent supporter of the public school system.
As a mental health practitioner, Anderson said she understands the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the social, emotional, and cognitive development of our students and the well-being of teachers and staff. She said she believes that focusing on prevention, early identification, and timely intervention for a variety of mental health concerns are critical to the success of all students in the classroom. She said she also supports social-emotional learning initiatives that aim to build more inclusive environments.
Anderson said she also acknowledges the impact the pandemic has had on academic progress, and is eager to partner with district teachers and staff to creatively solve for this challenge, focusing on the unique strengths and needs of each student. Anderson said she also prioritizes strong fiscal responsibility in a time when public education has experienced funding challenges. She said her current professional positions as board member and treasurer of the American Academy of Clinical Neuropsychology Foundation and board member of the American Board of Clinical Neuropsychology provide her with the experience to help lead District 194 through a time of incredible growth and change.
Anderson has worked for over a decade at the Minneapolis VA Healthcare System, currently serving the nation’s veterans as a neuropsychologist and as the director of neuropsychology training. She holds her bachelor and master’s degrees in psychology and earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Washington State University. She is an adjunct faculty member at the University of St. Thomas.
Last fall, Anderson’s candidacy for School Board was endorsed by the Lakeville teachers union, Education Minnesota-Lakeville, as well as LEAF, the Lakeville Education Assistants Federation.
Anderson said: “I want our community to know just how passionate I am about supporting kids in their education journeys. I will work tirelessly to put their needs and interests at the center of all I do.”
Additional information about Anderson and her priorities are available at electcarlyanderson.org and through various social media outlets. She said she warmly welcomes input and feedback from the District 194 community.
