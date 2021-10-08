Carly Anderson is seeking election to the Lakeville Area School Board in the special election on Nov 2.
Anderson said in a release that she believes that we are stronger as a community when we work together to align on common goals that are focused on kids. She said this belief would form the foundation of her priorities were she elected to on School Board.
Anderson and her family have resided within District 194 for over three years, and her children attend District 194 schools. During that time, Anderson has been active with the district in various capacities, not only as an engaged and involved parent, but also in a collaborative partnership capacity by serving on a District 194 committee. Anderson is also involved in the community and in various philanthropic endeavors.
“It would be an honor and privilege to serve on the School Board so that I may represent the interests of the children and families of the ISD 194 learning community through close collaboration with all stakeholders,” she said.
She said she takes pride in the exceptional education provided by District 194 and is a fervent supporter of the public school system.
Anderson has recently been endorsed by the Lakeville teachers union, Education Minnesota - Lakeville, as well as the Lakeville Education Assistants Federation.
“I am humbled and honored to have earned the trust and support of the dedicated and talented staff of ISD 194,” she said. “This honor carries with it my commitment to do everything I can to support teachers and staff in their work to provide our students with a world-class education as well as a safe and healthy environment in which to learn.”
Anderson has worked for over a decade at the Minneapolis VA Healthcare System, currently serving the nation’s veterans as a board-certified clinical neuropsychologist and as the director of neuropsychology training.
Anderson holds her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in psychology and earned her Ph.D. in clinical psychology from Washington State University. She is an adjunct faculty member at the University of St. Thomas.
As a mental health practitioner, Anderson said she understands the importance of students having access to appropriate and timely mental health resources and firmly believes that early identification and intervention for a variety of mental health concerns is critical to the success of all students in the classroom. She has expertise to identify such resources, and she said she is eager to partner with the community and district in order to serve the varied needs of each unique child and support their future success.
A voting supporter of District 194 referendums, Anderson recognizes the various needs required for the district to continue offering its students a world-class education.
Anderson currently serves on various professional boards in the area of mental health and cognitive functioning. She is a board member and treasurer of the American Academy of Clinical Neuropsychology Foundation and a board member of the American Board of Clinical Neuropsychology.
Anderson and her husband, Dustin (lead data architect at North Memorial Health), are parents of three children. Sydney is a sixth-grader at Century Middle School, Boden is a kindergartener at Eastview Elementary and Drake is 2 years old.
“At home, we value being kind and respectful to all people, maintaining personal integrity in all situations, and making an effort to support those who may need help to have their voices heard,” she said.
Additional information about Anderson and her goals and priorities are available at electcarlyanderson.org and through various social media outlets. She said she welcomes input and feedback.
