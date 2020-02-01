A session on Caregiver Survival Tips will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at Ecumen Centennial House 14625 Pennock Avenue, Apple Valley.

The session aims to help people address the challenges of caregiving that cause stress, including learning tips that will make caregiving easier and getting support to care for oneself.

For more information, contact Gina Dierfeldt at 651-724-0110.

