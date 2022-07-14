rm marching band fundraiser

The Rosemount High School marching band will have a car wash fundraiser on Saturday. 

The Rosemount High School marching band program will have a car wash fundraiser Saturday, July 16, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Paramount Goodyear, 15026 Cimarron Ave., Rosemount.

Marching band students have been selling $5 tickets, but those who want their vehicles washed can show up at anytime for a $5 donation to the band.

Students and the band are raising money for their trip to Pasadena, California, for the 2023 Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023.

Rosemount is the only Minnesota band that is a repeat performer in the Rose Parade. Their last appearance was in 2014.

There are many upcoming events where people can catch the band or help in its fundraising efforts.

The events include:

Sunday, July 24 – 12 noon - Purse Bingo at the Clover in downtown Rosemount

Friday, July 29 – Community Event at RHS Stadium, which will include a field show preview and official Rose Parade invitation from Amy Wainscott, Tournament of Roses president, who will be in person to present the band with their invite.

Saturday, July 30 – Leprechaun Days Grand Day Parade, 11 a.m.

Saturday, July 30 – Leprechaun Days brat stands at two locations on the Grand Day Parade route.

Friday, Aug. 12 and Saturday Aug. 13 – 19th Annual Rosemount Band Garage Sale

Those who are unable to attend these events, can go to the website rosemountband.com and click on the “donate” button to show support.

