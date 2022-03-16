The occupants of an Apple Valley home on Pennock Avenue were not injured on March 13 after a 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300 crashed into it on March 13. Police say the driver was fleeing from a traffic stop before the car struck the home.
A 29-year-old man could be facing charges after police say he crashed a car into an Apple Valley home while fleeing from a traffic stop.
An Apple Valley officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Pennock Avenue and 145th Street West at approximately 1 a.m. March 13. The traffic stop was made after the officer saw “a number” of moving violations including failure to stop at a stop sign, a police news release states.
The officer believed the driver of the 1993 Mercedes-Benz 300 series was impaired and during the traffic stop the driver fled in the vehicle, police said.
The man drove northbound on Pennock Avenue, through a red light at 140th Street and continued northbound on Pennock Avenue. The Mercedes-Benz was unable to navigate a curve in the road, left the roadway and crashed into a residence. There were no injuries to residents inside the home, the news release said.
“The vehicle had substantial damage and was likely totaled. The vehicle didn’t enter the home, but the exterior wall was compromised by the impact,” Apple Valley Police Capt. Greg Dahlstrom said. “The full extent of the damage was unknown the night of the crash and the department will get a better understanding after the homeowner receives an estimate for the cost to repair the damage.”
The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. A blood test was obtained from the man to determine his level of intoxication. Pending charges could include fleeing from police and driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety, according to police.
