Candidate forums have been organized by the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce. There is limited seating for the in-person events at Lakeville City Hall. All the forums will be livestreamed. For more information, go to lakevillechamber.org.

The include the following schedule:

Sept. 14

- Lakeville Area School Board, 6-7:15 p.m.

- Lakeville City Council, 7:30-8:45 p.m.

Sept. 15

- Minnesota House, 5:30-7 p.m. (Districts 56B, 57A, 58A, 20A)

- Minnesota Senate, 7:30-9 p.m. (Dist 56, 57, 58)

