Candidate forums have been organized by the Lakeville Area Chamber of Commerce. There is limited seating for the in-person events at Lakeville City Hall. All the forums will be livestreamed. For more information, go to lakevillechamber.org.
The include the following schedule:
Sept. 14
- Lakeville Area School Board, 6-7:15 p.m.
- Lakeville City Council, 7:30-8:45 p.m.
Sept. 15
- Minnesota House, 5:30-7 p.m. (Districts 56B, 57A, 58A, 20A)
- Minnesota Senate, 7:30-9 p.m. (Dist 56, 57, 58)
