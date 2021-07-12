Three seats on the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan District 196 School Board are up for election in the Nov. 2 general School Board election.
The terms of Craig Angrimson, Art Coulson and Mike Roseen expire Jan. 3, 2022. The term of each open position is four years, from January 2022 to January 2026.
The two-week filing period for candidates will open Tuesday, July 27, at 7:30 a.m. and run through Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. All candidates must file during this two-week period in order to be placed on the ballot.
The School Board is responsible for developing policy to ensure the proper care, management and control of district affairs, and supporting the district’s mission of “Educating our students to reach their full potential.”
Any individual may be a candidate who:
• is eligible to vote;
• would be at least 21 years old upon assuming office (Jan. 3, 2022);
• is a resident of the school district for at least 30 days before the election, and
• is not registered as a convicted sex offender.
Affidavits of candidacy are available during office hours (7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday) in the Superintendent’s Office of Independent School District 196, 3455 153rd St. W., Rosemount. Completed affidavits of candidacy must be filed at the Superintendent’s Office by 5 p.m. Aug. 10, along with a $2 filing fee or a petition with at least 244 signatures of eligible voters in place of the filing fee.
Five or more voters may also draft a candidate by filing an application on behalf of the candidate. The candidate must indicate his or her willingness to serve by signing the application. The same filing fee requirements and timeline apply.
People considering running for one of the three open positions may also call the Superintendent’s Office at 651-423-7736 for more information or to schedule an informational meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.