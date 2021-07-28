The Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board approved a resolution at its July 26 meeting relating to conducting the election of School Board members in the Nov. 2, School Board election.
Three seats will be up for election this fall. The terms of Craig Angrimson, Art Coulson and Mike Roseen expire Jan. 3, 2022. The term of each open position is four years, from January 2022 to January 2026. The filing period for School Board candidates opened Tuesday, July 27, and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. All candidates must file during this two-week period in order to
Any person may be a candidate who:
• is eligible to vote;
• would be at least 21 years old upon assuming office (Jan. 3, 2022);
• is a resident of the school district for at least 30 days before the election, and
• is not registered as a convicted sex offender.
Affidavits of candidacy are available during office hours (7:30 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday through Friday) in the Superintendent’s Office of Independent School District 196, 3455 153rd St. W., Rosemount. Completed affidavits of candidacy must be filed at the Superintendent’s Office by 5 p.m. Aug. 10, along with a $2 filing fee or a petition with at least 244 signatures of eligible voters in place of the filing fee.
Learn more about filing for the School Board and the election at https://tinyurl.com/5xu929d9.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.