This fall’s race for the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School Board has already drawn a lot of interest with more than five people signing up to be candidates before the filing period closes Aug. 10.
As of Aug. 4, 10 people had filed to run for the School Board, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Rebecca Gierok, of Apple Valley; Kayla Hauser, of Rosemount; Tom Lopac, of Eagan, and Kaia Zeigler, of Inver Grove Heights, filed on July 27. Craig Angrimson, of Apple Valley, and Leah Gardner, of Eagan filed on July 30. Curtis Henry, of Rosemount, filed Aug. 2. Kim Bauer, whose campaign address was listed in Apple Valley, filed on Aug. 3. Fred Daneu, of Apple Valley, and Jacob Mark Rylander, of Rosemount, filed on Aug. 4.
Three seats will be up for election this fall. The terms of Craig Angrimson, Art Coulson and Mike Roseen expire Jan. 3, 2022. The term of each open position is four years, from January 2022 to January 2026. The filing period for School Board candidates opened Tuesday, July 27, and runs through Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 5 p.m. All candidates must file during this two-week period in order to be on the ballot.
Any person may be a candidate who:
• is eligible to vote;
• would be at least 21 years old upon assuming office (Jan. 3, 2022);
• is a resident of the school district for at least 30 days before the election, and
• is not registered as a convicted sex offender.
Affidavits of candidacy are available during office hours (7:30 a.m.–4 p.m., Monday through Friday) in the Superintendent’s Office of Independent School District 196, 3455 153rd St. W., Rosemount. Completed affidavits of candidacy must be filed at the Superintendent’s Office by 5 p.m. Aug. 10, along with a $2 filing fee or a petition with at least 244 signatures of eligible voters in place of the filing fee.
Learn more about filing for the School Board and the election at https://tinyurl.com/5xu929d9.
